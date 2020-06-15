Aunt Catfish’s on the River temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Aunt Catfish’s on the River, a restaurant located in Port Orange, plans to shut its doors for a few days after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday announced the news.

“In an effort to make sure we protect our employees and customers, we will be closed for at least 4 days to have all employees tested and separated from one another. We have coordinated with a local testing facility for all employees to be tested Tuesday, June 16 with a 72-hour turn around time for results. We will also have additional cleaning done at the restaurant to ensure it is a safe and clean space,” the message read.

The eatery plans to reopen Friday morning.

“We have had no other reports of symptoms from any other employee and believe these are the responsible steps needed and will help ensure everyone’s well being,” the post read.

Overall, Facebook commenters applauded the restaurant for being transparent about the situation.

“Wishing all the employees and customers good health. Thanks for your honesty and proactive policies. Can’t wait to come back and eat at Aunt Catfish’s,” one comment read.

The closure comes as Florida continues to see a spike in new coronavirus cases. The statewide total is at 77,326 while the Volusia County total sits at 946.

In Altamonte Springs late last week, Kiwi’s Pub & Grill temporarily shut its doors after the owner said that six people who had recently been to the restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bars and restaurants across Florida have reported similar closures.