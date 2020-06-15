Florida reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases as state enters second week of phase 2 reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Florida entered its second week under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ phase two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state continued to report large increases of new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,758 new cases of COVID-19 since approximately the same time the day before, as well as 7 new deaths.

These new statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Florida -- since it was first detected in the state on March 1 -- to 77,326, along with 2,938 deaths.

On Saturday, state health officials reported about 2,500 new cases of COVID-19, setting a record for the highest number of newly reported cases in a single day.

While the new numbers remain high, these positive results are likely stemming from infections up to two weeks previous, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days before symptoms become apparent, if at all.

Some individuals may never experience any symptoms of COVID-19 but may still be positive for the disease, which can lead to asymptomatic spread.

Since March, 12,015 people have required hospitalization due to severe cases of COVID-19.

The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus, but rather the overall total, or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

The newly reported cases also depend on the number of tests administered per day but the state doesn’t release private lab testing in its overall total so that percentage is difficult to determine.

Here’s how coronavirus cases break down by Central Florida county:

County Cases Deaths Hospitalizations Brevard 565 15 79 Flagler 207 5 26 Lake 482 16 85 Marion 315 8 43 Orange 3,282 46 407 Osceola 848 21 167 Polk 1,509 75 382 Seminole 790 13 128 Sumter 267 17 45 Volusia 946 48 176

On Friday, officials with the FDOH said they would begin releasing weekly reports regarding confirmed pediatric cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The first report was made available the same day.

Starting today, @HealthyFLA will release Pediatric COVID-19 data, including information on Multi Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS). The report will be released once a week on Friday. Read today’s report at https://t.co/o7ZCvBFW8N — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) June 12, 2020

According to the report by the FDOH, 3,407 juveniles under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 since it was detected in the state up until Friday. The state reported it had tested a total of 37,211 juveniles in all.

Of those juveniles tested, 103 were hospitalized for severe cases of the respiratory illness. FDOH officials noted that “hospitalization counts include anyone who was hospitalized at some point during their illness. It does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized.”

The state reported that no children have died as a result or COVID-19.

The report on pediatric cases comes just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wants schools to reopen for in-person instruction for fall of 2020.

“We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than have that great teacher in front of that child,” Corcoran said. “We also know that they are not at a low risk, they are at an extremely low risk, not only of contracting (COVID-19), but even spreading it. And so we’re saying, ‘Open up the schools. Let’s get the best educational environment. Let’s keep everybody safe in our educational community and now attack like no other state has before the achievement gap.”

Dr. Lindsay Thompson, professor of pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine, said it has not been proven children are at a lower risk for susceptibility of the disease but preliminary evidence suggests they are.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites, “information about COVID-19 in children is somewhat limited, but current data suggest children with COVID-19 may have only mild symptoms. However, they can still pass this virus onto others who may be at higher risk, including older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions.”

Orange County residents got another chance to file for CARES Act benefits Monday morning after an underwhelming debut of the application portal the week prior.

At 8 a.m., residents were able to apply for funding through the CARES Act portal, and the program allowed 25,000 individuals into that portal before it is closed for application processing.

The funding would help residents pay for rent or other bills due to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus.

The portal was closed as of 9:13 a.m., just 73 minutes after the portal opened to residents.

Orange County officials said in a tweet that the portal would reopen in the future to accept more applications, but a date for a fourth round of applicants was not given.

The online application is closed for June 15, in order to process submitted applications. A future application date will be available soon. Orange County will communicate the next application opening date on social media and on https://t.co/vdn63TbbjH. pic.twitter.com/sWpeJQUczI — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 15, 2020

The CARES Act grant port opened to a rough start last week causing the county to shut it down one minute after it was schedule to go live on the first day and it remained open for 90 minutes on the second day due to an overwhelming response.

The grant money is highly sought after due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, more than 2.2 million people have filed for unemployment in Florida alone.

