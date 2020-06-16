89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Man shot in ‘broad daylight’ while waiting at bus stop, deputies say

Man arrested in connection to June 5 shooting, deputies say

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Crime, Orange County
Mugshot courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars and facing an attempted first-degree murder after he shot a man waiting at a bus stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road June 5 around 1 p.m. where they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, officials with the Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Amal Douglas, 38, had been arrested after investigators determined “he shot a man in broad daylight at a bus stop.”

Douglas was arrested on a warrant on June 12.

According to the Orange County Jail, Douglas faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, resisting an officer without violence and refusal to leave a hotel after notice among others.

Douglas is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: