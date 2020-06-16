Man shot in ‘broad daylight’ while waiting at bus stop, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars and facing an attempted first-degree murder after he shot a man waiting at a bus stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road June 5 around 1 p.m. where they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, officials with the Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Amal Douglas, 38, had been arrested after investigators determined “he shot a man in broad daylight at a bus stop.”

Douglas was arrested on a warrant on June 12.

ARRESTED: Amal Douglas, 38, on a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder after he shot a man in broad daylight at a bus stop near South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road. Excellent work by our Persons Unit detectives! pic.twitter.com/q0nIe8DBmS — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 16, 2020

According to the Orange County Jail, Douglas faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, resisting an officer without violence and refusal to leave a hotel after notice among others.

Douglas is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.