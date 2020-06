PASCO COUNTY – A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County has died from COVID-19, the first person in the state under the age of 18 to die from the disease, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

The death was reported on the same day the state logged a record 4,049 new cases, the largest spike in a single day of positive cases since tracking started.

The identity of the victim has not ben released.