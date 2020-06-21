2 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the shooting occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Darlington Drive.

Deputies responded to the 11600-block of Darlington Drive in reference to a shooting.

“Deputies located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials said.

According to investigators, Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victims deceased.

Authorities have one person in custody and believe there are no other outstanding individuals.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Stay with News 6 for updates.