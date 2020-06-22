Seminole State College announces reopening plans for fall semester

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole State College announced its plans to begin its phased reopening plan for fall 2020 Monday.

The college released portions of its process saying classes will continue online with a limited number of in-person courses.

The decision was made under guidance from its Safe Campus Reopening Task Force, a group of employees, members of the student body and campus leaders. The task force presented general recommendations to the Board of Trustees and was also developed with consultation from educational, medical and community partners, according to a news release.

The college was approved to begin its reopening plan July 6, with its fall term set to begin Aug. 24 as scheduled.

Courses that will require hands-on or a face-to-face component such as studio courses, laboratories and clinicals will be scheduled and run following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with supplementary precautions provided by the Florida Department of Health. These enhanced measures will adhere to social distancing, hygiene, personal protective equipment and extra cleaning protocols.

Students who have to report to campus will also be required to wear a mask or face covering, along with employees and visitors.

“Seminole State’s reopening plan, which was developed following input from employees and students, takes into account every aspect of operations so that the college can open its campuses safely, maintain the health of its community and support students in reaching their academic goals,” the college’s announcement read.

The college has developed a reopening report, Raiders Return, which outlines the plan phases and precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Campus leadership said the report will be updated as more details become available.

For more information on Seminole State’s phased reopening plan, visit seminolestate.edu/reopening.