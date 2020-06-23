Passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old Pompano Beach woman died in a crash Monday evening on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, a van was driving south on Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 299 when the driver failed to stop in time for traffic ahead. The van hit the rear of another van, causing that vehicle to crash into the back of a pickup truck, trooper said.

A passenger in the fist van died as a result of the crash. The driver of the van and another passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver and two passengers in the second vehicle also suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.