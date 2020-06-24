More Orlando airport TSA agents test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Within the past two weeks, 22 Orlando International Airport TSA agents have tested positive for COVID-19, including six new infections this week alone.

A TSA spokeswoman confirmed that the last day of work for the most recent officer to test positive was on Tuesday.

The agency has created a webpage that lists active infections at airports across the nation. Cases are removed after two weeks and a cumulative total for each airport is not provided.

However TSA’s site does say that 744 of its employees have tested positive overall. Five of those patients died and 548 have since recovered from the respiratory illness.

At OIA, TSA agents first started testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-March.

Air travel slowed in the weeks after that as Florida went into shutdown mode to stop the spread but things have since picked up again with the airport seeing its “best day in months” in early June.

Recently, OIA executives had to provide clarity after the governor said that 260 workers there testing positive during a mass screening of 500 people.

Airport leaders said there were 132 employees of all the airlines, rental car companies, the TSA and the Aviation Authority that tested positive between mid-March and early June while another 128 people who tested positive were not airport employees but were traceable connections to the workers were also diagnosed with COVID-19.