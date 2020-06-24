WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials provide coronavirus update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole Couty are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss county updates amid the rising concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Speakers at the news conference will include Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower, Emergency Manager Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer Donna Walsh and Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty.

MORE: Seminole County ramps up COVID-19 testing as cases rise in Central Florida

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported that Seminole County has had 1,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths in the County.

On Tuesday, 516 patients were tested at Carillon Elementary and 224 were tested at Winter Springs High School, officials said.

Over 950 patients were tested on Monday and Tuesday at Seminole County’s Pop Up Community Test Sites.

In Seminole County, a daily positive rate between 10.3-18.6% has been reported.

Stay with News 6 for updates