Lake County deputy assigned to jail with more than 120 COVID-19 cases dies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy died this week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Master Detention Deputy Lynn Jones was assigned to the Lake County Jail where more than 120 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Jones served the sheriff’s office for nearly 13 years, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell announced Jones’ passing Thursday in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of Master Detention Deputy Lynn Jones, who was assigned to the Lake County Jail,” the post read. “Further details on service arrangements will be provided at a later date. In the meantime, please keep the Jones’ family and his “shift” family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Lt. John Herrell with the Sheriff’s Office said Jones tested positive June 13 and had been home ever since.

His cause of death hasn’t been officially confirmed, Herrell said.

As of Thursday, 103 inmates and 18 staff, which included Jones, had tested positive for the virus. Herrell said jail officials began testing for COVID-19 on June 4 after they began seeing symptoms.

A Clermont police officer died in April after contracting COVID-19 following a trip to Boston. Officer Conrad Buckley was hospitalized at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for COVID-19 where he later died, according to a news release.