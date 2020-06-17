Lake County Jail reports 100 coronavirus cases in two weeks

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Jail has reported at least 100 positive cases of the coronavirus between inmates and jail employees in the last two weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said as of Wednesday afternoon 85 inmates and six employees have tested positive fro COVID-19. The identities of the other 9 positive cases have not been confirmed to the Sheriff’s Office.

These cases are recent as the jail began testing June 4 after inmates began showing symptoms, according to Herrell.

The majority of the patients do no have symptoms, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There are some with mild symptoms including headaches, body aches and nausa but there have been no hospitalizations at this point.

There are 759 inmates currently at the facility.

Since March 1, Lake County has reported 552 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. That number includes 16 deaths and 81 hospitalizations.

A total of 25,450 tests have been administered in the county.