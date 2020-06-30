7 things to know about today’s SpaceX rocket launch

Tuesday is launch day!

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Falcon 9 and GPS III Space Vehicle 03 vertical on SLC-40 ahead of tomorrow’s launch for the @SpaceForceDoD. The 15-minute window opens at 3:55 p.m. EDT, and weather is looking 60% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/4QfF4KtDDH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 30, 2020

Here’s what you need to know for the launch:

• Teams are looking to lift off at 3:55 p.m. The launch window remains open until 4:10 p.m.

• Weather is currently 60% "go" for launch.

• In the event of a delay, weather drops to 40% "go" for a Wednesday launch.

• This will mark the first Space Force launch for SpaceX.

• Onboard the rocket is the third GPS III satellite part of a constellation of 10 to improve satellites for the military.

• The satellite aims to provide better accuracy for military users; up to eight times improved anti-jamming capabilities; a more robust design that will extend the spacecraft life to 15 years, making it 25% longer than any current GPS satellite in orbit; a new civil signal that will make this satellite the first to broadcast with other international Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

• About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic drone-ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.