83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

7 things to know about today’s SpaceX rocket launch

It will mark the first Space Force launch for SpaceX

Antonio Jaramillo, Florida Today

Tags: Space, Space News, SpaceX, Brevard County
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Cape Canaveral.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Cape Canaveral.

Tuesday is launch day!

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Here’s what you need to know for the launch:

• Teams are looking to lift off at 3:55 p.m. The launch window remains open until 4:10 p.m.

• Weather is currently 60% "go" for launch.

• In the event of a delay, weather drops to 40% "go" for a Wednesday launch.

• This will mark the first Space Force launch for SpaceX.

• Onboard the rocket is the third GPS III satellite part of a constellation of 10 to improve satellites for the military.

• The satellite aims to provide better accuracy for military users; up to eight times improved anti-jamming capabilities; a more robust design that will extend the spacecraft life to 15 years, making it 25% longer than any current GPS satellite in orbit; a new civil signal that will make this satellite the first to broadcast with other international Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

• About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic drone-ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.