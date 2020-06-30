Brevard County Commission rejects mask mandate proposal, recommends businesses post signs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In a contentious special county commission meeting Tuesday, Brevard County leaders rejected the proposal for a county-wide face covering requirement.

Chairman Bryan Lober raised the proposal for discussion, suggesting masks should be required inside businesses. Lober’s proposal outlined that those who don’t comply would potentially be issued a warning and fined for a second offense.

After two hours of public comment with a majority of constituents arguing against the mandate, commissioners struck down the proposal before it was put up for a vote citing difficulties with enforcement and confusion over who would be liable if someone were not wearing a mask in a public space.

Public opposition to proposed mask mandate inside businesses gathers ahead of special @BrevardCo_FL commission meeting. Chairman Bryan Lober explains why he’s pitching face coverings mandate to fellow commissioners this afternoon @news6wkmg:https://t.co/WqMt6xIK7i pic.twitter.com/wePJ1jzkXe — James Sparvero (@News6James) June 30, 2020

As a compromise, commissioners voted 4 to 5 to pass a proclamation to strongly recommend businesses post at entrances whether or not a face covering is required to utilize its establishment.

Commissioners said they believed this would be a way to inform patrons whether or not they will be asked to wear a mask before entering a business and can decide themselves if they still wish to conduct business at that establishment based on its face covering requirement.

The county said they would provide the signage and there will be no penalties if a business does not comply.

As of Tuesday, Brevard County public health officials had recorded 1,793 cases of coronavirus, up 77 infections from Monday’s numbers. The Florida Department of Health reported the state has seen 152,434 cases.