Digital event highlights Minority Mental Health Month, provides support to Black community members

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with racial injustice at the forefront across the nation, an Orlando-based non-profit is working to get results and provide healing and emotional support for the Black community.

Black Mental Health Matters, an emotional justice movement from non-profit Peer Support Space, is seeking to provide the emotional and mental support that Black community members may need through a digital event during Minority Mental Health Month.

“What we are experiencing in the Black community is collective trauma. Witnessing lives being lost on National television, on our phones, and the constant reminders of our compromised safety consistently, readily broadcasted on social media screens -- this has a negative impact on the wellbeing of our communities,” event organizer Jeffrey McCary said. “Now, it is more important than ever that we create spaces for healing in our Black communities, to show up for one another, and to support each other.”

According to a news release, Black Mental Health Matters is led by a community collective of leadership from the Black community: mental health counselors, people with lived experience, social justice advocates, spiritual leaders and passionate professionals, all of whom have come together to host the digital event.

The event, scheduled to take place Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., will feature live performances, an engaging moderator, a powerhouse panel and the opportunity for viewers to take part in important and timely conversations.

“Our hope is to cultivate a space for healing. To leave participants with hope, a better understanding of how to process what they are feeling, knowledge of available resources for help, and an increased emotional support system so that they can learn from each other through these tough times,” McCary said.

According to the organization’s Eventbrite site, the Black Mental Health Matters movement was “created by a community-based planning committee based in Central Florida that has worked together to intentionally create this exciting virtual event that kicks off on July 1st, the start of Mental Health Minority Month.”

For more information on the digital event, visit bmbh.eventbrite.com or the Facebook Event page.