Space has a smell? Company creates new perfume called ‘Eau De Space’

Perfume created by chemist contracted by NASA

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most people will never get the chance to travel to space, but a new perfume may shed light on what it smells like.

Eau De Space promises to bring the smell of space down to Earth.

According to the company’s product manager, the perfume was originally created by chemist Steve Pearce.

The company says Pearce was originally contracted by NASA to recreate the smell to help astronauts train before launching into orbit.

Eau De Space reportedly smells like a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum.

