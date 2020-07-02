Brevard Public Schools announces plans ahead of July graduation ceremonies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, Brevard Public Schools announced its plans to hold graduation ceremonies for each of its high schools.

The ceremonies will take place from July 18 to 25.

All of the ceremonies will be held outdoors with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines and additional district-mandated health and safety protocols.

“Individuals who are COVID positive, considered high risk or those displaying fever or flu-like symptoms should not attend,” officials said.

Mandatory face coverings will be required for all staff, participants and attendees. All are expected to have their own mask.

Students will also have their temperature taken when they arrive.

Other guidelines include:

Each graduate will receive 2 tickets for guests -- all guests will be seated in the bleachers

No physical contact between students and/or staff

No guests on the field before, during, or after the ceremony

No indoor activities to include group gatherings, practices, or other traditions.

During the ceremony, students will be seated six feet apart throughout the event’s duration, as will their guests.

“Upon completion of the ceremony, all graduates and visitors will immediately exit the venue as directed, while continuing to socially distance themselves from one another,” school officials said.

More details will be released by each school the week of July 6, along with a complete list of graduation health and safety procedures.

“I am grateful to our school principals for their efforts to make this long-awaited goal a reality for the Class of 2020,” said BPS Superintendent, Dr. Mark Mullins. “This plan makes it possible for our graduates to experience an in-person ceremony surrounded by classmates and family and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma. It will, however, require a willingness on the part of our students and their guests to comply with added health and safety measures which will be strongly enforced.”

The district is planning to live stream ceremonies for those unable to be there in person.

A schedule of school graduation dates and times is provided below: