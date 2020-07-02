Disney worker accused of stealing over $100,000 from company

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Disney cast member is out of jail after investigators said she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company.

According to officials, Jennifer Insu-Asti was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly stole more than $160,000 dollars from the Walt Disney Co.

Investigators said Insu-Asti used old refund accounts to make false claims, then deposited the money into bank accounts belonging to herself, family and friends.

Guests did receive their refunds, officials said. The money she allegedly stole was taken directly from the company.

Insu-Asti is charged with grand theft and is out of the Osceola County Jail on bond.

