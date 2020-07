(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Tampa on Thursday and meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s effort in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

As of July 1, the department of health has reported more than 158,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The DOH said more than 14,800 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the state has reported 3,650 COVID-19 deaths.

More than 49,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past seven days, according to the DOH.