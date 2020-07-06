Dozens of Central Florida Bank of America branches close due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A total of 60 Bank of America branches in Central Florida are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email, Bank of America confirmed some branches are closed in the Central Florida region due to the ongoing global health crisis.
Bank of America spokesperson Matthew Daily would not confirm if the closures were due to employees or customers testing positive for COVID-19. In recent weeks, Florida has seen a spike in new cases, which now total more than 206,000 since March.
Daily said in an email the branches will reopen as soon as possible but could not say when that might happen.
“Like many businesses operating right now, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees - which at times will cause us to temporarily close a financial center,” Daily wrote. “We plan to re-open impacted financial centers in Central Florida and elsewhere as soon as possible, as we feel an immense responsibility to our clients and communities as an essential business.”
The Bank of America branch locator website indicates which branches are closed due to the pandemic.
“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” the message under the closed branch location reads.
Daily said bank clients can continue to use 24-hour ATMS and mobile banking.
According to the branch locator, 60 banks around the 10-county Central Florida region are impacted.
Here’s a list of the closed branches as of July 6 by city:
- Forest City, 555 S Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703
- Four Corners, 518 U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714
- East Town Center, 13910 County Road 455, Clermont, FL 34711
- Causeway, 4300 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- Daytona West, 1550 S. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Daytona Beach Shores, 3046 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
- Deltona, 1241 E. Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
- Deltona, 2745 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
- Edgewater, 1900 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141
- Eustis, 100 N. Bay St., Eustis, FL 32726
- Indialantic, 333 5th Ave., Indialantic, FL 32903
- Buena Ventura Lakes, 2500 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- The Loop, 1200 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Pleasant Hill, 3305 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Poinciana, 35 S. Doverplum Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Ventura Downs, 2000 E. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34743
- Lakeland, 331 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801
- Plantation Square, 5301 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
- Lake Village, 10715 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg, FL 34788
- Longwood, 2601 State Road 434 W., Longwood, FL 32779
- Suntree, 6370 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940
- NASA Boulevard, 175 E NASA Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901
- New Smyrna Beach, 1880 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Ocala, 1120 SE 17th St., Ocala, FL 34471
- Paddock Park, 3120 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474
- Ocoee, 10201 W. Colonial Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761
- Downtown Orlando, 300 S. Orange Ave. Site 100, Orlando, FL 32801
- College Park, 2905 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804
- Conway, 2701 S. Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
- Lee Vista, 5809 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
- Fashion Square, 3117 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32803
- Kirkman, 4725 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
- Research Park near UCF, 11800 Research Parkway, Orlando, FL 32826
- 500 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
- 10900 Orangewood Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32821
- 7220 W. Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819
- 7105 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32818
- 9541 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32817
- 2293 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32809
- 5655 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
- 2051 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando, FL 32837
- Ormond Beach, 699 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Ormond Beach, 902 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32176
- Ormond Beach, 1454 W. Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Oviedo, 1555 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo, FL 32765
- Malabar, 1151 Malabar Road NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Palm Bay, 4710 Babcock St. NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
- Port Orange, 1670 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32128
- Sanford, 3094 S. Orlando Dr., Sanford, FL 32773
- Lake Forest, 5320 W. State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771
- The Villages, 2565 Burnsed Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32163
- Titusville, 2600 Barna Ave., Titusville, FL 32780
- West Melbourne, 3003 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne, FL 32904
- Windermere, 7968 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere, FL 34786
- Winter Haven, 3010 Cypress Gardens Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884
- Winter Park, 1905 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792
- Winter Park, 750 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
- Winter Park, 250 Park Ave S., Winter Park, FL 32789
- Winter Springs, 1445 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- Winter Springs, 110 State Road 434 E., Winter Springs, FL 32708