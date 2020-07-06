Dozens of Central Florida Bank of America branches close due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A total of 60 Bank of America branches in Central Florida are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email, Bank of America confirmed some branches are closed in the Central Florida region due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Bank of America spokesperson Matthew Daily would not confirm if the closures were due to employees or customers testing positive for COVID-19. In recent weeks, Florida has seen a spike in new cases, which now total more than 206,000 since March.

Daily said in an email the branches will reopen as soon as possible but could not say when that might happen.

“Like many businesses operating right now, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees - which at times will cause us to temporarily close a financial center,” Daily wrote. “We plan to re-open impacted financial centers in Central Florida and elsewhere as soon as possible, as we feel an immense responsibility to our clients and communities as an essential business.”

The Bank of America branch locator website indicates which branches are closed due to the pandemic.

“This Financial Center has been temporarily closed,” the message under the closed branch location reads.

Daily said bank clients can continue to use 24-hour ATMS and mobile banking.

According to the branch locator, 60 banks around the 10-county Central Florida region are impacted.

Here’s a list of the closed branches as of July 6 by city: