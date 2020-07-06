WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis in Central Florida after record weekend of new COVID-19 cases

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in The Villages Monday to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His visit comes after a record weekend of newly reported cases in Florida, which now total more than 206,000 since March.

Florida Health Department statistics recorded more than 6,300 new cases Monday. The state death toll is approaching 3,900.

While about 45,000 people are being tested per day, double the number from a month ago, that only partly explains the increase as the positivity rate is going up and is near 15%.

Since the outbreak began, 30 Floridians have died per day from the virus — and that number has been rising, averaging 43 deaths per day over the last two weeks.

In Sumter County, the home to The Villages, one of Florida’s largest retirement communities, 436 cases have been confirmed there since March. On Monday, the county reported 16 new cases and 5 new hospitalizations.

DeSantis is expected to speak alongside medical experts at the UF Health The Villages Hospital. His news conference is scheduled for noon. Watch live at the top of this story.

