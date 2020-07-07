Cast members put Disney World’s COVID-19 safety changes to the test

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World cast members will play the role of guests this week as they test Disney’s safety changes before its theme parks begin to reopen to guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is holding cast member preview days on Tuesday and Wednesday at Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

On Thursday and Friday, annual passholders will get the chance to visit the parks before they open to the regular park on Saturday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot are set to reopen July 15.

The parks were closed in mid-March as coronavirus cases increased in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said he was not concerned about the theme parks contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Disney, I have no doubt, it’s going to be a safe environment,” DeSantis said. “The folks who put a premium on safety, that’s showing you that, you know, we’re able to handle this, have society function still when people go into work, but do it in a way that you take some basic precautions and so we’re really impressed with what Universal has done, and I’ve looked at Disney’s plan ... it’s very very thorough.”

In May, Disney Springs did a phased reopening with new restrictions the company put in place for guests.

Florida has reported more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, with recent daily numbers hovering near 10,000 cases.

