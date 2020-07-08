Palm Coast City Council approves mask mandate to limit spread of the coronavirus

PALM COAST, Fla. – Palm Coast City Council has approved a mask mandate to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The resolution started on July 7, according to city officials.

The department of health reports there has been 420 cases of COVID-19 in Flagler County and the DOH reports there have been 223,000 cases of the virus in the state.

Palm Coast city officials said any person living, working, visiting or doing business in Palm Coast shall wear a face-covering in any indoor location or any public outdoor location.

This does not include home or a residence, according to city officials.

Businesses are encouraged to prohibit entry of anyone who is not wearing a face covering, according to city officials.

Here is a list of the exceptions for the mask mandate: