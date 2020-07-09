Florida’s Fourth Estate: Teachers react to schools reopening amid COVID-19

This week on Florida's Fourth Estate we get the teachers' perspective on opening schools during a pandemic.

Vanessa Skipper, vice president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers, tells us how their teachers union is reacting to the government’s mandate to open brick-and-mortar schools during the week.

Skipper talks about the issues of busing, cafeterias and teachers who are in the vulnerable population. Some states have given staggered schedules as an option to students and parents. Skipper says her teachers would prefer that option, but leaders are not listening.

Join us for another edition of Florida’s Fourth Estate.

Florida’s Fourth Estate looks at everything from swampy politics to a fragile environment and even the crazy headlines that make Florida the craziest state in the Union.

Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin use decades of experience as journalists to dissect the headlines that impact Florida. Each week they have a guest host who helps give an irreverent look at the issues impacting the Sunshine State. Big influencers like Attorney John Morgan, renowned Florida journalists and the scientists protecting Florida’s ecosystem can often be found as guests.

Look for new episodes every week, and visit ClickOrlando.com for the latest WKMG News 6 coverage of Orlando and beyond.