Liquor license suspended from Cocoa pub

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency suspension for the alcoholic beverage license from The George and Dragon British Pub on Brevard Avenue in Cocoa.

This past June, a state order was issued suspending the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensed vendors for consumption on the premises from businesses who get more than 50 percent of gross revenue from alcoholic beverages.

This decision was made to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

The businesses were allowed to sell the alcohol in sealed containers for consumption off premises.

A vendor who has a license under public food service establishment was allowed to serve food and beverages as long as the gross revenue for alcohol sales did not exceed 50 percent.

DBPR officials said the pub in Cocoa was given a noticed on July 7 after patrons were spotted drinking alcohol at the establishment.

Patrons were caught drinking at the establishment again on July 10, according to the DBPR.