5 Stetson University student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

DeLAND, Fla. – Five Stetson University student-athletes are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, according to the school’s associate director of athletics.

On July 8, 64 student-athletes were tested in preparation of the return of sporting events in the fall. Of those, five tested positive. Four are self-isolating off campus while the fifth is in a designated quarantine area on campus where he or she does not have contact with any other students or staff members.

“Everyone who the affected persons have been in contact with over the last 14 days has been notified and encouraged to get tested,” an email sent to the campus community on Monday read.

Stetson Associate Director of Athletics Ricky Hazel said as of now, the plan is to test all students, faculty and staff members before they return to campus. During the next two weeks, more student-athletes will be tested as well as staff members who are in town.

Hazel said the situation is fluid and subject to change.

The school plans to notify the university community of new cases when they arise.

As of Thursday, 4,572 people in Volusia County have tested positive for COVID-19 since early March.

