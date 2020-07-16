Mount Dora woman killed in crash on CR-491, troopers say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 491.

The crash happened on Wednesday in Citrus County just before 5 p.m.

According to FHP, a 40-year-old man was driving southbound on CR-491 near West Glen Pines Court.

A 61-year-old woman was driving northbound, towards the man when he left the southbound lane and drove into the oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Officials said the two cars collided causing the woman to suffer fatal injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to a report.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.