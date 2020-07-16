88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Mount Dora woman killed in crash on CR-491, troopers say

The crash is under investigation

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Citrus County, Crash, Traffic
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 491.

The crash happened on Wednesday in Citrus County just before 5 p.m.

According to FHP, a 40-year-old man was driving southbound on CR-491 near West Glen Pines Court.

A 61-year-old woman was driving northbound, towards the man when he left the southbound lane and drove into the oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Officials said the two cars collided causing the woman to suffer fatal injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to a report.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: