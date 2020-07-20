Missing Sumter County woman hasn’t been seen since March

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies say they’re looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in four months.

Family members said they last saw Susan Lee Fredericks on March 20.

It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time but she’s known to carry a bright pink Victoria’s Secret backpack. She’s not known to carry a cellphone.

Fredericks is missing her two front and bottom teeth and has a tattoo of Tinkerbell on a thimble on her lower back.

Anyone with information about where Fredericks could be is asked to call Detective Bishop at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and reference case number 3145.