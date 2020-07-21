8 Publix locations in Brevard report new positive COVID-19 cases among employees

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Despite plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers and stringent cleaning measures, Publix employees have not been completely protected from the coronavirus.

Several Publix locations in Brevard County have reported new cases of the novel coronavirus among employees, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Tuesday marked the first day of Publix’s mask requirement for all customers. Wearing a medical mask or face covering has been shown to reduce the spread of coronavirus through respiratory droplets.

[READ MORE: Here’s everything you need to know about wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic | Florida doctors: If you’re not wearing a mask, why?]

Each of the following stores have reported new coronavirus cases in the past 14 days. A Publix spokesperson did not say the exact number of affected employees or whether those employees have since recovered:

Store 202, 3200 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

Store 424, 1150 Malabar Road SE Suite 120, Palm Bay

Store 467, 7777 N. Wickham Road, Suntree

Store 523, 7325 N. U.S. 1, Port St. John

Store 695, 145 Palm Bay Road NE, West Melbourne

Store 760, 2301 State Road 524 Suite 150, Cocoa

Store 1058, 270 .E Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach

Store 1353, 2261 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne

"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state.

“As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in an email.

[MORE: ‘Stop whining, wear the mask, save lives’ banner flies over Central Florida]

Employees who test positive are given paid leave for 14 days and required to quarantine until they test negative for the coronavirus.

Publix also requires quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with an associate who tests positive.