One of Orlando’s largest hotels welcomed guests back after months-long closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Orlando's largest hotels is reopening to the public after a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the 800-room Rosen Plaza will accept visitors and group attendees with new safety measures that have been put into place to alleviate health concerns.

Hotel officials said a new program has been developed with healthcare professionals at the Rosen Medical Center.

“With creativity and care, we have devised ways to implement the new parameters to ensure a safe environment in our ballrooms, salons and reception areas while maintaining a distinguished atmosphere for each group and gathering,” Director of Sales and Marketing Victoria Hall said.

According to hotel officials, the new measures include social distancing parameters and hand sanitizers placed throughout the hotel.

During the cleaning of hotel rooms, disinfectants will be used through electrostatic sprayers.

"We're going to let the room sit for 24 hours before our associates enter the room and then they'll completely disinfect the room and clean it again," General Manager Derek Baum said.

As guests are being welcomed back, the Rosen Plaza is offering promotions for Florida residents.

For details on specials and to book a reservation, visit RosenHotels.com/Playcation.

