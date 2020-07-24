Orange County opens new COVID-19 test site at Econ Soccer Complex

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County residents can soon receive a free COVID-19 test at Econ Soccer Complex.

According to officials, Orange County Health Services will open its test site from July 27 to Aug. 1. The test site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“To maximize communication with individuals about test results, individuals will have the option to receive text/phone and on the website to check results,” officials said.

No symptoms are necessary for testing, however, online appointments are required in order to receive a test.

“Individuals must be 18 years and older, as well as be an Orange County resident,” officials added.

After receiving their test, residents will receive a free packet of face masks and hand sanitizer, according to a news release.

Appointments are available online at www.ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

