69-year-old woman killed in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is dead after a crash in Daytona Beach near U.S. Highway 1.

Police said they were responding to multiple calls from bystanders when the pedestrian was found unconscious Monday before 6 p.m. on the 600 block of South Ridge Avenue near Cedar Street.

Investigators said a red 2013 four-door Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Ridgewood Avenue in the right lane under heavy rain when it hit the woman as she tried to walk across the street. Police noted there was no marked crosswalk.

The victim was identified as a 69-year-old Daytona Beach woman. Investigators said she was rushed as a trauma alert to Halifax Health Medical Center where she underwent treatment for various serious injuries before she died later Monday evening.

Police said they’ve identified the driver of the vehicle.

A news release said the 36-year-old Daytona Beach man stopped his vehicle after striking the woman but did not report any injuries. The man drove off after speaking with crash investigators.

No other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to officers.

Charges are not pending against the driver. Police say a final determination will be made once the investigation is complete.