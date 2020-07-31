Attendees at graduation ceremonies in Brevard County test positive for COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Attendees at graduation ceremonies in Brevard County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

The positive cases came from ceremonies from Palm Bay Magnet High School and Brevard Virtual School, according to school officials.

The district said school officials have started the process of notifying families in attendance at the ceremonies.

The Department of Health is asking all the attendees of the ceremonies to quarantine for two weeks.

This is not the first time positive cases were related to graduation ceremonies in Central Florida.

More than 200 Bayside High School grads and their guests had to quarantine after an attendee had COVID-19.