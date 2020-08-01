Brevard County not ordering evacuations, opening shelters for Isaias

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s public safety director said Saturday that preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias do not include ordering evacuations or opening shelters.

However, Matt Wallace said plans could change if the forecast changes.

"Preparation obviously is the key. Not just for this storm but for all storms," Wallace said.

The county gave out free sandbags to residents Friday and Saturday.

The last drivers lined up until 3 p.m. at five county locations, including Calvary Chapel in Viera.

Brenda Mounce was among the residents who drive to the site to pick up sandbags ahead of the storm.

“We don’t want to get caught off guard,” she said.

Mounce said Isaias will be her first Florida storm because she just moved from Texas.

"We have water in the back of our house so if it comes up, at least we'll be a little bit prepared," she said. "We don't know what to expect."

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is asking the public to take the storm seriously.

Just a couple inches of rain are expected, but county leaders believe the wind could gust as fast as 65 mph.

“Everybody, please, finalize your checklist,” Ivey said. “Get everything done -- your medications, your food, your water. Make sure you’re not just preparing for you, but for your entire family.”

If at any time the county changes its stance on not ordering evacuations and not opening shelters, News 6 will update this story.