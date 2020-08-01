Overnight crash in Pasco County leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.
The crash happened Friday around 9 p.m.
According to authorities, a Sedan and SUV were driving north on US-19 just south of Meridian Boulevard.
Troopers said the sedan overtook the road and collided with the rear end of the SUV.
The sedan overturned and a passenger was ejected from the car, troopers said.
The passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report.
According to a news release, the passenger suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the sedan died from his injuries, investigators said.
Officials said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
No other details have been released.
Stay with News 6 for updates