Overnight crash in Pasco County leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

According to officials, the passenger was not wearing a seat belt

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

The crash happened Friday around 9 p.m.

According to authorities, a Sedan and SUV were driving north on US-19 just south of Meridian Boulevard.

Troopers said the sedan overtook the road and collided with the rear end of the SUV.

The sedan overturned and a passenger was ejected from the car, troopers said.

The passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report.

According to a news release, the passenger suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the sedan died from his injuries, investigators said.

Officials said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

