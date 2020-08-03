90ºF

Free COVID-19 testing to resume at Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County

Testing available by appointment only

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

FILE- In this July 8, 2020 file photo, Eric Antosh has a nasal swab taken by a nurse at a COVID-19 testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York broke a COVID-19 testing record Friday, July 31, 2020, by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a written statement. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a dayslong pause, free COVID-19 testing is set to resume Tuesday at Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County, according to a news release.

The testing site shut down last week ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which was forecast to have significant impacts on Central Florida before it skirted the state at the last minute over the weekend. A number of state-run sites, including the Orange County Convention Center, also temporarily paused operations due to the storm.

Testing at the Econ Soccer Complex, which is located at 8035 Yates Road in Orlando, will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, the release said.

Anyone looking to be tested at the site must be 18 or older and live in Orange County. No symptoms are required to receive a test but all patients must make an appointment online. Appointments can be made at www.ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

After testing is complete, residents will have the option to receive their results online, by phone or via text message.

Residents will also receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer during their visit.

