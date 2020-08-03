Free COVID-19 testing to resume at Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a dayslong pause, free COVID-19 testing is set to resume Tuesday at Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County, according to a news release.

The testing site shut down last week ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which was forecast to have significant impacts on Central Florida before it skirted the state at the last minute over the weekend. A number of state-run sites, including the Orange County Convention Center, also temporarily paused operations due to the storm.

Testing at the Econ Soccer Complex, which is located at 8035 Yates Road in Orlando, will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, the release said.

Anyone looking to be tested at the site must be 18 or older and live in Orange County. No symptoms are required to receive a test but all patients must make an appointment online. Appointments can be made at www.ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

After testing is complete, residents will have the option to receive their results online, by phone or via text message.

Residents will also receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer during their visit.