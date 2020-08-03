81ºF

Local News

Man shot twice, critically wounded at Orange County extended-stay hotel

Shooting investigated at HomeTowne Studios on Delegates Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting
A man is shot at an extended-stay hotel in Orange County.
A man is shot at an extended-stay hotel in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded early Monday at an extended-stay hotel in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the HomeTowne Studios on Delegates Drive near State Road 528 and Florida’s Turnpike.

The man, who was shot twice, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

No details about the suspected shooter have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: