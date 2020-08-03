Man shot twice, critically wounded at Orange County extended-stay hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded early Monday at an extended-stay hotel in Orange County, deputies said.
The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the HomeTowne Studios on Delegates Drive near State Road 528 and Florida’s Turnpike.
The man, who was shot twice, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.
No details about the suspected shooter have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
