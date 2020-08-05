Detectives arrest suspect in fatal road rage shooting on OBT

A man accused of shooting and killing the driver of another vehicle on Orange Blossom Trail in July was arrested Wednesday in Brevard County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Eric Schnetzer, 45, was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound near South Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive around 6:34 p.m. on July 28. Schnetzer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they later determined the victim was shot during a road rage incident by Nael Abraham, 25. Detectives said Abraham fired one shot from his car, striking Schnetzer in the head.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by deputies in Brevard County on a warrant for second-degree murder charges.

No other information about what led up to the shooting was available.