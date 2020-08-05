80ºF

Local News

Detectives arrest suspect in fatal road rage shooting on OBT

25-year-old arrested on warrant in Brevard County

Tags: Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County, crime
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed on South Orange Blossom Trail in a road rage incident on July 28, 2020. (Image: Anthondy Murdock/WKMG)
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed on South Orange Blossom Trail in a road rage incident on July 28, 2020. (Image: Anthondy Murdock/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

A man accused of shooting and killing the driver of another vehicle on Orange Blossom Trail in July was arrested Wednesday in Brevard County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Eric Schnetzer, 45, was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound near South Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive around 6:34 p.m. on July 28. Schnetzer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they later determined the victim was shot during a road rage incident by Nael Abraham, 25. Detectives said Abraham fired one shot from his car, striking Schnetzer in the head.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by deputies in Brevard County on a warrant for second-degree murder charges.

No other information about what led up to the shooting was available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.