Orlando Black Lives Matter mural defaced again, this time with tire tracks

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a second time since the Black Lives Matter mural was painted in downtown Orlando, crews were out cleaning off the street after a driver intentionally left tire tracks over the words.

A large painting that read “Black Lives Matter” down Rosalind Avenue was completed on June 26 following a dedication ceremony from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other community leaders. The following morning, Orlando police reported the mural had been vandalized overnight.

The mural, which has been repainted, is made up of 30-foot long letters in colors of the Pan-African flag. It’s located across from Lake Eola on Rosalind Avenue and stretches between Washington and Robinson streets.

On Friday at about 1:44 a.m., the driver of a white Dodge Charger left circular skid-marks on top of the mural, according to Orlando police.

Police are attempting to identify the driver and the vehicle. Authorities said the Charger is a newer model with dark tint and a sunroof.

Rosalind Avenue at Washington Avenue was closed for several hours as workers made repairs to the BLM mural. Parts of the mural have been pressured washed and repainted.

The mural on Rosalind Avenue was the target of vandalism for the first time less than 24 hours after its completion. Orlando police released security footage of people spray painting over the mural but no arrests have been made and police are still trying to identify the culprits.

A Black Lives Matter mural in New York on Fifth Avenue has also been defaced multiple times.

Similar murals have been painted in cities across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police. The officers involved were later arrested but Floyd’s death sparked a national outcry for police reform.

Anyone with information about the car or the people involved in the first incident they are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.