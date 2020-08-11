Gary Sinise Foundation delivers meals to Orlando firefighters

ORLANDO, Fla. – A national nonprofit organization is delivering meals to firefighters in an effort to thank first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gary Sinise Foundation held its Serving Heroes event with the Orlando Fire Department on Tuesday.

During the stop, workers with the organization handed out dozens of meals to firefighters at Orlando Fire Station One.

"The pandemic is ongoing. These people are still every single day dealing with it and we want to make sure it stays in the eye of the public," Central Florida Chapter President Karen Connors said. "Know that we haven't forgotten that you are still day to day going through these challenges and we want to just appreciate you and show you we care."

The event was part of a national COVID-19 relief campaign from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Connors said the campaign has provided 55,401 meals to first responders, healthcare workers, military service members, veterans and front-line workers since it launched on April 1.

The campaign has also provided 5,675 pieces of PPE to first responders and raised $1.3 million for COVID-relief across 27 states, according to the organization.

Tuesday's event came as the Gary Sinise Foundation prepares to launch its first chapter in Central Florida on Aug. 15.

The organization said the chapter will be the first of many that will expand the footprint of the Gary Sinise Foundation.