Violation leads to alcohol license suspension at downtown Orlando bars

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mathers Social Gathering, Shots and Joysticks have had their collective alcohol license suspended after a coronavirus social distancing violation at one of the locations.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced the license suspension on Tuesday.

According to an emergency order, one of the locations was operating as a bar and restaurant on Saturday and serving people who were congregated at the bar when they should have been seated at tables.

“Patrons were standing shoulder-to-shoulder while congregating at the bar area. Social distancing measures were not being enforced,” the order read.

It’s unclear whether the violation occurred at Mathers Social Gathering, Shots or Joysticks since the order only refers to the violator as “the licensee.”

The owner of Shots said he checked surveillance footage and the violation did not occur at his bar.

Though all three bars are independently owned, they share a liquor license.

Bars were shut down in mid-March as all non-essential businesses were closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, then they were allowed to reopen in early June when Florida entered phase two.

Weeks later, the DBPR ordered that all bars stop serving alcohol for on-site consumption after a variety of complaints and even outbreaks were linked to bars and nightclubs.

A bar near the University of Central Florida was the first to have its alcohol license suspended after multiple patrons and employees tested positive for COVID-19. Knight’s Pub has since had its license reinstated.

An adult entertainment club on Orange Blossom Trail also had its license suspended after DBPR said it continued to operate after managers were told multiple times that the club needed to shut down.

At this point, it’s unclear when bars across the state will reopen, although DBPR said it’s planning meetings with industry leaders to determine a way to allow bars, pubs and breweries to safely operate.

