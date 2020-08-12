Universal closes Hagrid’s roller coaster after backstage fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – A small fire on one of Universal’s hit roller coasters caused the ride to be shut down Tuesday.

According to a representative with the theme park, the fire started backstage at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

All guests were escorted away from the coaster, but the theme park said the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened in 2019 to rave reviews and long wait times.

The coaster allows you to fly deep into the Forbidden Forest far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts.

The ride combines a new level of storytelling and innovative coaster technology with rich environments and sets, including 1,200 live trees that give the look of the Forbidden Forest.

After Universal’s theme parks reopened in June, the ride became a walk-on for most guests, with minimal wait times.

Guests are seated one row apart from each other and are required to wear a mask during their 50 mph adventure.

Universal has not confirmed to News 6 if the ride will be in operation Wednesday.

Stay with News 6 for updates