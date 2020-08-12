WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis shares update on COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis will share an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update will start at 6:05 p.m.

More than 550,000 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH reports more than 8,800 people have died from coronavirus in the state and there have been 31,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said his deputies will not be allowed to wear face masks except under some conditions.

This comes at the same time as Ocala City Council passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks inside businesses.