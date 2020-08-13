Free COVID-19 testing will continue at Econ Soccer Complex

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing will continue next week at the Econ Soccer Complex.

Testing is still on for Aug. 14 and will start up again on Aug 18 and will run through Aug. 21.

The site runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and testing is available to anyone 12 and up. Minors must have parent or guardian consent to get a test.

Appointments are required, residents can make an appointment at this link.

No symptoms are required to get a test.

After the test, a patient will receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

County officials said results from the test take three to five days.

Click here for other testing sites in Orange County.

There have been more than 557,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state and 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.