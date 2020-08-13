Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson completes quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson was under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in early August, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Gibson tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at the beginning of this month,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff Gibson self-quarantined after receiving notification of the positive test. Sheriff Gibson completed his self-quarantine and is doing well.”

Gibson is the second Central Florida-area sheriff to contract the virus.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also completed two weeks of self isolation after he tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms.

Chitwood returned to work this week after he said he battled through “the worst sickness I think I’ve ever experienced.”

At least five people who attended the Florida Sheriffs Association meeting in Bonita Springs, including Chitwood, on July 27 later tested positive for COVID-19, according to the News Service of Florida.