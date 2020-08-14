Missing 11-year-old Orlando girl sought after video shows her getting into car

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Amanda Pedroso was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday at 4710 Chevy Place, but surveillance video shows her leaving around 2 a.m. Friday in a gray or dark model Honda CRV, police said.

Pedroso’s parents said they do not know who picked up their daughter, according to police.

Pedroso is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long, black hair.

“There is no known clothing description at the time,” officials said.

Anyone who knows of Pedroso’s whereabouts or recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department by calling 911 or 321-235-5300.

PLEASE SHARE: We are seeking your assistance to locate 11 year old Amanda Pedroso. She is missing from 4710 Chevy Place, Orlando. If anyone knows of her whereabouts or recognize the vehicle, they are asked to contact OPD by dialing 911, or 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/aU2zdgtkd3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 14, 2020

