Judge: Orange County Public Schools must disclose COVID-19 cases, locations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County teachers union declared a win Monday after a Ninth Judicial Circuit judge ordered the school district to begin disclosing coronavirus cases and locations within Orange County Public Schools worksites.

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, or OCCTA, submitted a public records request for a list of worksites where there are or have been confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the court ordered the school district to begin disclosing that information within 48 hours.

Union representatives said the privacy of all employees and students will be protected and it is not seeking any personal information.

The Ninth Judicial Court agreed the district can release general information regarding confirmed cases in schools and a total district-wide count and this would not violate any privacy or confidentiality laws, according to OCCTA.

“Today marked a great victory for the Orange County school community who will now have access to crucial information necessary to make informed and fact-based decisions about their health and safety—information that is vital for the safe reopening of schools during this unprecedented pandemic,” OCCTA President Wendy Doromal said in a statement.

All Orange County students began virtual learning last week. On Friday, students who opted in for in-person learning are set to return to campuses. However, that could change based on the Orange County School Board meeting happening Monday night.

The board is set to vote on possible delays to the in-person school start for middle and high school students.