Man calls 911, threatens to blow up ‘dope house’ in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 56-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after police say he threatened to blow up a “drug house” in Melbourne.

Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to a wooded area near the 3000 block of Delaney Drive on Monday after a man called 911 and made a bomb threat.

Dispatchers say Jerry Lloyd called 911 around 9 p.m. reporting a “drug house” in the Sherwood subdivision. He said he was going to “blow this house up” and to give him six minutes to run away from the scene, according to an arrest report.

Officers later found Lloyd at a campsite in the woods and took him into custody, according to an MPD report.

Officers say once in custody, Lloyd spontaneously said, “You know, that house is a dope house.”

Loyd was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance.

Investigators found no signs of a bomb near the home or at Lloyd’s campsite.

Lloyd is now facing one charge of falsely reporting a bomb. He is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $15,000 bond.