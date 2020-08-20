Orlando commissioner pushes residents to fill out 2020 Census

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sept. 30 deadline is quickly approaching to be included in this year’s Census, and at least one Orlando city commissioner is working with city, faith-based and non-profit leaders to get results to make sure everyone is counted.

Thursday morning, Orlando city commissioner Bakari Burns joined a few pastors and local organizations to announce that beginning this weekend, they’ll be knocking on doors in communities that have a low response rate to safely educate residents about the importance of doing their census.

“In Orlando, we have an opportunity to gain an additional congressional seat, so it’s very important that we not just get the resources, but we get more representation in Washington that can speak out for us and advocate for our needs,” Burns said.

Burns said he’s targeting residents in low-response communities and he’s also pushing to encourage more Black residents to do their Census by the deadline.

“The Black community is often underrepresented or disadvantaged in those areas, so we want to make sure we get the necessary resources,” Burns said.

Pastor Derrick McRae from the Experience Christian Center in Pine Hills said, "Walking our communities and we understand the importance of making a change and making our voices heard."

You can see in the map below a few of the low-response neighbors they’re targeting first, especially on Gore and Anderson Streets in and near Parramore.

The city of Orlando said it’ll continue its efforts too and the city will send letters out next week to about 40,000 homes that still haven’t done their Census. A city spokesperson sent News 6 this statement Thursday about the city’s ongoing efforts.

“The City of Orlando Census communication efforts have been ongoing, with additional focus going to neighborhoods with the lowest response rates.

“In addition to the use of the digital platforms, the communication outreach has consisted of a multi-lingual campaign that includes several print assets, media buys with radio and media outlets, targeted billboard ads featuring local schools, community centers and bus stations, targeted social media ad buys and communication with local community leadership through various efforts and channels.

“Next week, will begin a multi-lingual, mailer series that will go to all of the homes in areas with 50% or less response rate which will reach close to 40,000 homes.”

Yolanda Daniels said she’s already done her 2020 Census and she hopes that an accurate count can help her community get the resources it needs.

“I do my Census to help my community because that’s how we get our funding,” Daniels said. “We need assistance with care for the kids, after-school care, funding for our streets.”

You can find the latest Census information and all you need to know at clickorlando.com/census.