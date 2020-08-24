54 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Stetson University in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – Dozens of cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Stetson University, according to school officials.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the school said there are currently 54 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the DeLand campus. At last check, no cases had been reported at the College of Law campus in Gulfport, the school spokesperson said.

The reported cases come less than two weeks after the start of the fall semester, according to the university’s online academic calendar.

According to the school spokesperson, anyone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus on campus must quarantine.

“Employees quarantine at home. Students may quarantine off campus or on campus,” the spokesperson said. “If they decide to stay on campus, there are rooms set aside for that purpose.”

Last month, five student-athletes had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to its website, there are currently 4,429 students enrolled at Stetson University.

University officials say they’ve been working since the start of the pandemic to make campus a safe place for students, faculty and staff members during the fall semester.

Campus officials said many efforts have been made to ensure Stetson’s campus requirements are in accordance with the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.

Information about COVID-19 cases on campus can be found on the university’s Safer Stetson page, which is updated every weekday.