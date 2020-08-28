80ºF

18-year-old found shot to death in middle of Orange County road

Fatal shooting reported on Conley Street, west of Orlando

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in Orange County, sheriff’s deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Conley Street near South Ivey Lane, west of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene for “a victim in the roadway.”

Deputies said the victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

